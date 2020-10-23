Trinity Valley Community College plans to open all campuses with occupancy limits beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
The college places each student and employee's health and safety as a top priority, and will follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.
On the Athens campus, the front entrance to the Orval Pirtle Administration Building will be open with a check-in station, where students and visitors will complete a COVID-19 screening with temperature check. This will be the only entrance to the building for students and visitors during this initial limited opening.
On the Terrell, Palestine, and Terrell Health Science center campuses, the main entrance doors will also be open with the same type of check-in station.
In addition, each campus bookstore location will open with limited capacity and a COVID-19 screening upon entering. For your convenience, the bookstores will continue to offer curbside pickup as an option as well.
Each campus will have an abundance of hand sanitizer dispensers installed throughout the buildings for easy access, and use of hand sanitizer between interactions is strongly recommended.
Tips for a safe and efficient visit to campus:
• Face coverings are required in campus buildings, so be sure you are prepared with a face covering.
• Avoid Friday afternoons after 2 p.m. due to student enrollment management software updates that will cause delays in service.
• Stay at least six feet away from other people while on campus.
• Do not gather in groups while waiting.
• If your campus visit includes a meeting with an advisor, schedule an appointment ahead of time and eliminate the wait.
• If you need to visit the Testing Center, an appointment is required to ensure that we are following capacity and social distancing guidelines. Contact the preferred campus Testing Center at the number below to schedule your test:
Athens Testing Center: 903-675-6385 or 903-675-6386
Palestine Testing Center: 903-723-7025
Terrell Testing Center: 469-614-3813
For the most up-to-date information on changes related to COVID-19, visit www.tvcc.edu/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.