The Trinity Valley Community College Continuing Education department is offering a Senior Gold Card Program for senior adults age 60 and older.
Residents living in Athens, Brownsboro, Chandler, Cross Roads, Eustace, Frankston, Kaufman, Kemp, LaPoynor, Mabank, Malakoff, Murchison, Palestine, Scurry-Rosser, Terrell or Trinidad for a $10 fee.
The card is free to TVCC senior employees or retirees.
The benefits of the program give you free admission to all TVCC athletic home games, free admission to plays, concerts, art shows, guest lectures and forums conducted on TVCC campuses.
They also get library privileges including computer access, 50% tuition and fees discount for TVCC college credit courses, non-credit courses and non-credit Learning for Living (audit) courses with space permitting.
For more information and application, contact the TVCC Continuing Education at 903-675-6212 or email Conted@tvcc.edu.
