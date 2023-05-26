Any child entering the first grade through eighth grade is invited to attend the popular Trinity Valley Community College Cardinal Football Youth Skills Camp led by TVCC football coaching staff.
Camp will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. with drop-off available starting at 7:45 a.m. and pick-up by noon from May 30 to June 2 on the TVCC campus.
The camp will have focused instruction for both offensive and defensive specific positions and instruction will be geared toward teaching the proper fundamentals and techniques of football.
There is a limited amount of space available, so it is recommended to pre-register at https://tvcc.jotform.com/231274059270958 in order to reserve a spot for your child for $85.
Campers will be led by TVCC Head Football Coach Sherard Poteete who is entering his fourth year at TVCC after serving previously as Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach. Poteet’s Cardinal tenure includes four playoff and three bowl appearances by the Cardinals.
The Defensive coaching team includes Coordinator Mark McMillan, Defensive Line Coach Blake Bryan, and Defensive Back Coach Darrius White.
Cardinals Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Antonio Whitfield will have offensive coaches Tyler Uselton and Leonard Hunt assisting him.
Coaches request every child bring their own water bottle as the football skills camp will take place at the Cardinal Field House and Practice Field at 100 Cardinal Drive, Athens. Ice water will be provided during outside activities and a camp store will be open during breaks for drinks and snacks to purchase.
For more information, contact 903-675-6227 or come to the field at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 for late registration.
