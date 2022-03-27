The Office of Student Life and Diversity is hosting a Volleyball Showdown Thursday, March 31 at Cardinal Gym where faculty, staff and contractors of Trinity Valley Community College will take on the students.
The showdown begins at 8 p.m. as the teams will be coached by volunteers of the Lady Cardinals volleyball team. They will also serve as game officials.
This event is a finale to Women’s History Month and is free and open to the public.
The Office of Student Life and Diversity is currently looking for players for the Women of the Valley team, with registration ending Friday, March 25.
