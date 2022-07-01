Trinity Valley Community College will host a volleyball camp July 18, 19, 25, and 26 to practice skills, play mini games, and benefit from the guidance of TVCC players as camp coaches in the Cardinal Gym.
Elementary School is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Middle School 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and High School 3 to 6 p.m.
Register for each day separately online at www.tvccvolleyballcamps.com. Campers should bring their own water bottles. Camp t-shirts will be provided.
