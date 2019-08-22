achievement-bar-business-chart-40140.jpeg
The Trinity Valley Community College Board conducts the first of two tax rate hearings on Monday and considers the 2019-2020 budget.

The meeting is at 7:30 p.m.  in the board room of the Orville Pirtle Administration Building.

The second tax rate hearing is September 9, with the meeting to adopt the rate set for September 23.

The rate has been 0.138540 for the past two years. It was slightly lower at 0.135670 in 2015.

The effective rate, which is the amount that would raise the same revenue as last year is 0.130.533.

The proposed tax is well below the rollback rate of  0.140976.

The current TVCC budget is $49,351,109. The expenditures in the 2018 budget totaled $49,065,471. In 2017, they were $46,485,635.

The new budget has been in the planning stage during the summer, with a workshop held in mid-August.

Also on the agenda for Monday is the annual evaluation of the college president, Jerry King. The trustees will also discuss the fall 2019 continuing and workforce education schedule.

The board is made up of nine members, who come from various locations in the college district.

They are:

District 1 - Steve Grant, Athens

District 2 - Ray Raymond, Kaufman

District 3 - Kenneth McGee, Athens

District 4 - Paula Kimbell, Seven Points

District 5 - David Monk, Chandler

District 6 - Charlie Risinger, Terrell

District 7 - Jerry Stone, Malakoff

District 8 - Ron Day, Mabank

District 9 - Homer Norville, Kaufman

The college has four campuses serving five counties across the southeast and eastern parts of the state. TVCC began in Athens as Henderson County Junior College. TVCC now operates four campuses, serving the Texas counties of Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, and Kaufman.

