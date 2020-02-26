tvcc.jpeg
courtesy photo

TVCC Student Government Association attended the TJCSGA (Texas Junior College Student Government Association) Region 3 Spring Meeting this Friday, hosted at Navarro College. They came away with a clean sweep of the yearly Region 3 awards, including Chapter of the Year, Student of the Year (Macy McMillon), & Advisor of the Year (James Jones). They are now qualified to compete at the TJCSGA State Convention in all three categories. TJCSGA state convention will be held April 23-26 in Galveston.

