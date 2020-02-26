TVCC Student Government Association attended the TJCSGA (Texas Junior College Student Government Association) Region 3 Spring Meeting this Friday, hosted at Navarro College. They came away with a clean sweep of the yearly Region 3 awards, including Chapter of the Year, Student of the Year (Macy McMillon), & Advisor of the Year (James Jones). They are now qualified to compete at the TJCSGA State Convention in all three categories. TJCSGA state convention will be held April 23-26 in Galveston.
editor's pick featured
TVCC Student Government
- Courtesy photo
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Billy Franklin Lane was born in Dallas, TX Nov. 11, 1930 to Claude Franklin Lane and Lola Moon Lane. He died at the age of 89 on Feb. 15, 2020 in Athens, TX. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lorene Olga Lane; his parents and two sisters, Lola Lane McCreary and Lera L…
Most Popular
Articles
- Man jailed for Athens killing
- "Access to healthcare for all"
- Mayor: Cain Center bids promising
- Former Athens High School star Dick Watt dies
- Deputies bust suspected meth dealer in Gun Barrel City
- Lake Athens vegetation treatments to begin
- East Texas Fishing Report
- In case you missed it: Henderson County Political Candidate Profiles
- Constable Terry Remembered
- Victorian Breakfast - Geranium house offers breakfast
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.