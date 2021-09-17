The Trinity Valley Community College Softball Team has joined efforts with the Athens Rotary Club to become Rotaract Club partners.
The program is an international organization for students 18 and older who want to make a difference. Rotaract allows participants to develop leadership and professional skills, exchange ideas with community leaders, and have fun through service. Rotaractors also learn the principles of ethics, fellowship and service that Rotarians exemplify.
The softball team will be donating their time to the annual Rotary Golf Tournament Oct. 4. This event raises funds to continue service projects locally and abroad.
For more information contact Janet Green, TVCC Director of Student Pathways by email Janet.Green@tvcc.edu.
