Trailbe Goff from Whitehouse is seen with TVCC Revolve 2103 P, as the Junior Bull Calf was awarded first place in class and the Reserve Champion in the Junior Calf Division at the Houston Livestock Show March. 1. This was the final show of the year for the team.

The TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team was successful competing at the Houston Livestock Show.

The team was involved in the Open Charolais Cattle division March 1.

“It takes a lot of consistent daily work preparing these cattle for each show during the season,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag and Ranch Management Instructor. “I am very proud of the show team members who have worked hard all year and finished the season very strong at the Houston Livestock Show.”

The judge was Darrell Pitchford of Athens.

Awards received include:

TVCC MS MEAGAN 2118 P

Shown by Kolby Sims, Brownsboro

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

Award: 6th place in class

TVCC MS LIBERTY 2117 P

Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

Award: 7th place in class

TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P

Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

Award: 2nd place in class

TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P

Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

Award: 1st place in class

TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P

Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont

Class: Late Spring Bull Calves

Award: 1st place in class

TVCC REVOLVE 2103 P

Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Award: 1st place in class, Reserve Champion - Junior Calf Division

TVCC WHITE HAWK 2102

Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Award: 3rd place in class

BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G

Shown by Joel Bunting, Canton

Class: Two-year-old Bulls

Award: 1st place in class, Senior Division Champion Bull

Group of Five Head

First Place.

