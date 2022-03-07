The TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team was successful competing at the Houston Livestock Show.
The team was involved in the Open Charolais Cattle division March 1.
“It takes a lot of consistent daily work preparing these cattle for each show during the season,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag and Ranch Management Instructor. “I am very proud of the show team members who have worked hard all year and finished the season very strong at the Houston Livestock Show.”
The judge was Darrell Pitchford of Athens.
Awards received include:
TVCC MS MEAGAN 2118 P
Shown by Kolby Sims, Brownsboro
Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves
Award: 6th place in class
TVCC MS LIBERTY 2117 P
Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont
Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves
Award: 7th place in class
TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 2nd place in class
TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 1st place in class
TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P
Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont
Class: Late Spring Bull Calves
Award: 1st place in class
TVCC REVOLVE 2103 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Award: 1st place in class, Reserve Champion - Junior Calf Division
TVCC WHITE HAWK 2102
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Award: 3rd place in class
BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G
Shown by Joel Bunting, Canton
Class: Two-year-old Bulls
Award: 1st place in class, Senior Division Champion Bull
Group of Five Head
First Place.
