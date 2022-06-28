Trinity Valley Community College’s Rodeo Team were recognized for their accomplishments this year at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Sophomore Devon Johnson from Red Oak ended his season ranking 14th in the nation in team roping.
Freshman Jayse Tettenhorst and Sophomore Kaden Profili completed their season in team roping at 16th in the nation.
Congratulations to Coach Brent Bratton and the entire TVCC Rodeo team including Sophomore Cassidy Pineda on a wonderful year.
