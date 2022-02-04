Kirk Overmoe could show you a thing or two about playing the piano.
In fact, that’s his day job.
In December, the Trinity Valley Community College professor did a little playing on the side and won an online competition sponsored by Piano Marvel.
“I had a sizable lead, then I got sick, but was able to hold on and win,” Overmoe said.
Contestants learned to play a wide variety of Christmas songs and arrangements. The music tested the player’s sight reading skills, which means the ability to look at a piece for the first time and do a near perfect job of playing it.
“I’ve always been a strong sight-reader, so I thought I’d give it a try,” Overmoe said.
To win, Overmoe perfected 2,036 compositions. The second place finisher had 2,031.
Piano Marvel is a program that students and teachers can use to learn and practice the instrument. There are also games to test your skills against other players from around the country and beyond.
There’s an app that can be downloaded to use the program which comes in free and premium versions.
“Students like it,” Overmoe said. “It’s kind of like a video game.”
Piano Marvel’s response to the contest was “What a ride! We enjoyed watching you all compete as you learned Christmas songs and improved your sight-reading.”
The statistics revealed there were more than 4,000 players from 86 countries in the Christmas Challenge. Together, they learned more than 160,000 pieces.
Overmoe has been at TVCC for almost 10 years. Before that, the taught at Athens High School. For several years, he has played at First Baptist Church Athens.
Overmoe is a 1978 graduate of Mayville State University, in North Dakota, where he has been inducted into school’s the Performing Arts Hall of Fame.
