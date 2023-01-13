The public is invited to an Open Forum for the three Trinity Valley Community College Presidential finalists next week as they visit campus for their final interviews.
Each candidate will spend a day visiting with College leadership, touring campus and interviewing with the Board of Trustees. Campus visits are scheduled January 18, 19 & 20 for Dr. Dreand Johnson, Dr. Jason Morrison and Dr. Wendy Elmore, respectively. The forums will be held in the Perkins Auditorium on the Athens campus from 2:30 – 4 p.m. each day.
The Open Forum is a time for students, administration, staff, faculty, and community members to meet and ask questions of each finalist.
Bios for each candidate can be found at www.tvcc.edu/President-Search/?id=368.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Joanna Fritz, Director of Marketing and Communication at 903.670.2636.
You can also view the forums live on the Trinity Valley Community College YouTube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV5vrkVXjKm6XETJgNLy85Xm1tgQzN8sE.
