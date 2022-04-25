Buckle up. It’s rodeo time! The 14th annual Trinity Valley Community National Intercollegiate Rodeo is scheduled for April 29 through 30 at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex.
Performances will begin at 7:30 each night. Slack begins at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
General admission tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the gate. There is no admission charge to children 12 and under and staff/students with current TVCC IDs.
All proceeds generated by the rodeo are given back to the students to further their education.
Coming from as far away as Louisiana, the event will feature approximately 400 contestants representing 20 colleges and universities including: Hill College, Southwest Texas Junior College, McNeese State University, Louisiana State University, Northeast Texas Community College, Lone Star Community College – Montgomery, Panola College, Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas A&M University - Kingsville, Wharton County Junior College and host TVCC.
Several local hotels are offering competitive rates for rodeo competitors and families. Please contact the Holiday Inn Express, Best Western Royal Mountain Inn, and Super 8 to learn more. Mention that you're with the TVCC Rodeo event to receive these special rates.
Sponsors of this year’s rodeo include: Living For The Brand Cowboy Church, Henderson County Farm Bureau, Athens Bank, Kevin Lilly’s McDonalds, Vera Bank, Best Western Plus, Holiday Inn Express, Super 8, UT Health East Texas EMS, Rodeo Monogram Shop, Miars Enterprises LP, Southside Feed, Reynolds New York Store, Mills Feed, Cole Air Conditioning and Appliance Company, Phoenix Landscape Services, Punchy Pony, First State Bank, KCKL, Whataburger, Texas Farm Credit, Hannigan Smith Funeral Home, Spirit of Texas Bank and Champion Genetics.
Also, TVEC, Heritage Land Bank, TSC, Wal-Mart, Athens Cleaners and Laundry, Prosperity Bank, Henderson County Veterinary Clinic, Superior Hay Farms, Smith Lumber, Athens Tractor and Equipment, Athens Equine, Aguilera Land Clearing and Equipment Rental, Spencer Hardware, East Texas Ag Supply, Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home, Four-T Saddles and Tack, Steve Grant Real Estate, All Around Storage, Morton Small Animal Clinic, Wanda Drilling and Water Development, Outlaw Spirit, Rock Hill Ranch – Hay Rite, and 3L Used Oil Service, Weeber Farms, Bacon Auto Ranch, FB Potter Concrete, Tettenhorst Plumbing and Reigning Jewels.
