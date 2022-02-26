Editor's Note: This is the first of a three-part series leading up to the 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 23. In March, we will have thoughts from some of the influential people who were either instructors or students at TVCC and then wrap up in April with more details on the event.
It is a history making celebration for Trinity Valley Community College.
The Cardinal family will be taking part in an event for the diamond anniversary of this institution Saturday, April 23.
The TVCC 75th anniversary celebration will include carnival-style games, music, balloons, giveaways and food. The entire event is free and open to the public.
Attendees will also be able to peek inside the college’s administration, fine arts, and academic instruction buildings and view historical photos in each location.
“We want the entire community to help us celebrate this milestone anniversary on April 23. TVCC would not be where it is today without the stalwart support of our local families, businesses, and civic groups, said Emily Heglund, TVCC Foundation Executive Director. “It is my sincere hope that everyone will come out and enjoy the free food and fun we have planned as part of our celebration.”
Trinity Valley Community College was founded as Henderson County Junior College by a group of Athens civic leaders, headed by J.P. Pickens, Orval Pirtle, and public-school administrators in late 1945 and early 1946.
The creation of the college was approved by voters in the spring of 1946 leading up to the first registration and summer classes at Athens High School.
In the fall of 1946, the Board of Trustees provided a dedicated property, which continues to be the main campus in Athens on South Prairieville Street.
In 1969, the college became a multi-campus institution as they joined with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to provide classes at the Coffield, Beto I, Powledge and Michael units beginning in 1969.
The creation of campuses in Palestine came in 1972 and Terrell in 1973, while the final campus coming in 1983 as the Health Science Center. Currently, the Health Science Center is in Terrell.
The Board of Trustees then voted to rename the institution in 1986 from Henderson County Junior College to Trinity Valley Community College to better reflect the five county areas our campuses serve.
King said he hopes to see even more growth in the next 75 years that TVCC is in existence.
“Since its humble beginnings in the spring of 1946, Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community College has a rich history and tradition of providing transformational opportunities for students and enhancing the communities it serves,” said Jerry King, Ed.D, TVCC President. “As we celebrate the countless achievements and accomplishments over the last 75 years, we look forward to a bright future that continues Trinity Valley Community College’s vision of leadership in providing a quality education, innovative programs, and purpose for our students, employees, and communities. GO CARDINALS!”
