IRVING — The Trinity Valley Community College Iota Alpha Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently won the Five Star Chapter Award at the Regional Convention in Irving March 9-11.
The Five Star Chapter Award is developing an Honors in Action Project and getting involved on the International level in PTK. Each level consists of prescribed activities to build a strong, active chapter according to the PTK website.
To reach this status, the organization has to conduct an Honors in Action project, submit at least three entries in the 2023 Hallmark Awards and get involved in the International Level to be granted with this honor.
The Iota Alpha Chapter was named a REACH chapter, for having over a 15-percent acceptance rate for membership.
Along with this honor, PTK advisor Nancy Long was recognized as the longest serving Chapter Advisor with 50 years of service as a PTK chapter advisor. She has served at three different chapters – two of which are in Texas.
She also had the Texas PTK Continued Excellence Award for Chapters renamed after her as the Nancy Long Continued Excellence Award.
“Renaming the Continued Excellence Award for Chapters for me is an extraordinary honor,” Long said. “I am very grateful to the Texas Region of Phi Theta Kappa for the recognition.”
The group received the following individual and chapter awards at the Texas Regional PTK Convention.
Kaylin Melton won a Texas PTK Hall or Honor for Outstanding Chapter Officers medallion.
The Athens campus chapter officers’ team, which consists of Melton, Andrew Lay, Kaylee Passons, Alaysia Perkins, Luis Arredondo and Kelly Ann Walker each won Distinguished Officer Team Award medallions and a Distinguished Officer Team Plaque. Only three chapters in Texas were honored.
Iota Alpha Chapter won one of two Honors in Action Theme Awards of Merit and a Plaque for their entry written by Melton and Lay. The duo also won a College Project Award of Merit and a Plaque.
Iota Alpha Chapter won the only Regional Milestone Award and a Plaque, also receiving one scholarship to the Texas Honors Institute.
Iota Alpha Chapter won one of the Top Texas Chapters Awards and a Plaque, also receiving one scholarship to the Texas Honors Institute.
I’m so very proud of this group of students,” Long said. “Their outstanding work won TVCC these awards.”
