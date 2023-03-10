TERRELL – Trinity Valley Community College, in partnership with Kaufman County Community United, celebrated the first of a series of Citizenship Classes with a ribbon cutting. The class was March 4 at TVCC’s Terrell Campus.
Attended by more than 35 people, US Citizenship and Immigration Services supervisors Betty Johnson and Paulita Moore presented and overview of the naturalization process and the requirements.
“I love my job,” said Johnson. “Every day we play a part in making dreams come true.” And some have had the dream for many years.
Maria, a US resident for more than 20 years, said she was “excited to be going through the process.” She went on to say how thankful she is for TVCC and all that it has meant to her family. She has one child attending TVCC this semester and another who is taking TVCC courses through the dual credit program at the local high school.
“It was a super Saturday for students attending this class,” Chris Hicks, TVCC Director of Adult and Continuing Education, said. “They received information directly from the USCIS experts placing them on a clear path to citizenship, moving them closer to their dreams!”
In attendance were several dignitaries including State Representative Keith Bell, Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona, TVCC President Jerry King, Diana Roman, founding board member of Kaufman County Community United, Carlton Tidwell, President & CEO of Terrell Chamber of Commerce and TVCC faculty and staff.
“We should all be lifelong learners,” Rep. Bell said as he addressed the group. “I commend Diana (Roman) and TVCC for their dedication to this program.”
Additional classes will be held on the following Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.: April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5. The TVCC Terrell Campus is located at 1200 E I-20. Classes are held in Building #3, room 110. For more information, contact Kaufman County Community United at kaufmancountycommunityunited@gmail.com or call 469.543.7212
