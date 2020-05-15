Trinity Valley Community College is now accepting applications for the CARES Act Student Relief Fund grants. These grants will provide direct financial support to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Student grants will be disbursed on a first come, first served basis, and the application will remain open until all the funds are disbursed.
Grants will be awarded in the amounts of $300, $400 and $500 depending on the number of hours the student is enrolled for the spring 2020 semester.
Funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the grants will be awarded to students to help cover for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus including technology, housing, utilities, food and other expenses. TVCC received a total of $932,620 in student aid grant funds to disburse to eligible students.
In order to be eligible for HEERF student aid funds, students must have a FAFSA on file, meet Title IV FAFSA eligibility requirements, and be enrolled at TVCC as of March 13, 2020.
Title IV eligibility requirements include:
- Be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a degree or certificate program.
- Not be enrolled in elementary or secondary school.
- For currently enrolled students, be making satisfactory academic progress.
- Not owe an overpayment on Title IV grants or loans.
- Not be in default on a Title IV loan.
- File "as part of the original financial aid application process" a certification that includes:
- A statement of educational purpose.
- Student's SSN.
- Be a U.S. citizen or national, permanent resident, or other eligible noncitizen.
- Have returned fraudulently obtained Title IV funds if convicted of or pled guilty or no contest to charges.
- Not have fraudulently received Title IV loans in excess of annual or aggregate limits.
- Have repaid Title IV loan amounts in excess of annual or aggregate limits if obtained inadvertently.
- Have Selective Service registration verified.
- Have Social Security Number verified.
- Not have a federal or state conviction for drug possession or sale, with certain time limitations.
In order to apply for the Student Relief Fund grant, the student must complete the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund Application.
Once the applications are verified and grant amounts are determined, the TVCC business office will send the funds directly to the students via direct deposit on file in MyCardinalConnect or a mailed check if no direct deposit information is available.
