Trinity Valley Community College has an opportunity for those looking for an exciting career in the Pharmacy Technician Field with classes enrolling for the fall semester.
“The pharmacy tech program is rigorous as any healthcare program is, however, the end result is so very beneficial for our students,” Cindy Darragh, Pharmacy Technician Program Director said. “Our students are helping our community members feel better daily in positions as pharmacy technicians in retail and hospital pharmacy positions. We have amazing faculty in the pharmacy technician program who help our students reach these goals each year during the cohort experience.”
Pharmacy technicians are employed in community retail pharmacies, like CVS, Walgreens, and independent pharmacies, hospital pharmacies – both, in-patient and out-patient, long term care facilities, infusion clinics, hospice, compounding pharmacies, correctional facilities and educational and training institutions.
The program has classes at the Athens campus and Terrell Health Science Center.
Due to the high demand for pharmacy technicians across the country, the pharmacy technician program has a 100% job placement rate in both the retail and institutional settings.
Potential students can receive a one-year certificate option which is two semesters beginning every August or a two-year Associate of Applied Sciences degree also beginning every August.
They also earn a coveted Sterile Compounding and Aseptic Technique certification during the program as well, which make our students even more marketable in the healthcare workforce.
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program with Texas Workforce Solutions affords students a financial aid opportunity of up to $14,000 for tuition and book assistance.
The Act was signed into law in July of 2014. It is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.
Other financial aid opportunities are also available through the TVCC financial aid office.
Eligible students include those with a High School diploma or GED and dual credit students at area high schools.
The website for more information and the application is https://www.tvcc.edu/Health-Science-Center/category.aspx?z=1518.
