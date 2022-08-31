The Trinity Valley Continuing Education Department is offering basic computer skills classes for students interested in improving their skills.
The classes will be led by Stacy Palacios from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1.
It will cover the most common usages of a computer, including understanding the basic notions of computer manipulation; managing computer files, word processing, using spreadsheets and databases; creating presentations; finding information and communicating using computers and being aware of social and ethical implications of internet use.
The cost of the program is $20, with classes being held in the Baugh Technology Building in class TC-114C.
Enrollment and tuition is due by 4 p.m. Sept. 6.
For more information, contact the Continuing Education Department at 903-675-6212 or email conted@tvcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.