Trinity Valley Community College is continuing to beef up its nursing program at the Terrell location.
A big announcement came this week with a large check from the Terrell Economic Development Corporation for the nursing facility there. President Ray Dunlap and Terrell Chamber of Commerce President and CFO Carlton Tidwell met with TVCC VP of Administrative Services and CFO David Hopkins and TVCC President Jerry King, Ed.D. to present a check for $1,000,000 to Trinity Valley Community College for exterior renovations to the new Terrell Health Science Center.
The Terrell Economic Development Corporation approved the funding for replacement of portions of the parking lots, landscaping upgrades, new site lighting and new on-site utilities to enhance the infrastructure of the city.
“On behalf of TVCC, I want to express my appreciation for the tremendous partnership that TVCC has with the Terrell Economic Development Corporation, City of Terrell, and Terrell ISD," said TVCC President Jerry King, Ed.D. "Without this partnership, the newly renovated TVCC Health Science Center would not have happened.”
For years, the TVCC nursing program was based in Kaufman in a building next to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. The facility here could hold about 400 students, but there was a large waiting list.
The college acquired an old hospital in Terrell to help accommodate more students in the health science program. The 20,000 square foot Kaufman location was replaced by a 60,000 square foot one in Terrell.In another items related to the nursing program, the TVCC board on Monday will consider and discuss changing TVCC from a Level 1 institution to a Level II institution and offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. The meeting will be conducted by teleconference beginning at 6 p.m.. A public recording of the meeting will be posted online at the TVCC website.
