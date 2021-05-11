The 13th annual TVCC National Intercollegiate Rodeo took place May 7-8 at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex. It was originally scheduled Feb. 12-13 before being postponed by a winter blast.
In addition to TVCC, the event was presented by Living for the Brand Cowboy Church.
All proceeds generated by the rodeo are given back to the students to further their education.
Each NIRA member college has its own club composed of student members and sponsored by a faculty advisor who supervises the club's activities. Each year, a men's team consisting of six members and a four-member women's team is chosen from each school. These team members travel to the regional rodeos competing against other NIRA member schools. Those not chosen for the team may compete on an individual basis and still be eligible for all prizes except those given to the team.
The top three contestants in each event from each of the NIRA's 11 regions qualify to compete in the CNFR. The top two men's teams and women's teams also qualify from the regions.
The TVCC rodeo featured approximately 400 contestants representing 20 colleges and universities, including: Hill College, Southwest Texas Junior College, McNeese State University, Louisiana State University, Northeast Texas Community College, Lone Star Community College-Montgomery, Panola College, Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Wharton County Junior College.
