The Trinity Valley Community College Rodeo team competed at the Hill College rodeo in Hillsboro this past weekend.
The men's team placed third overall.
Freshman Jayse Tettenhorst and sophomore Kaden Profili from Jacksonville placed second in the Team Roping competition with a time of 7.3. Sophomore Devon Johnson from Red Oak placed fifth in the Team Roping competition with a time of 8.4.
Sophomore Cade Cogbill from Orange placed seventh in the Steer Wrestling competition with a time of 5.9.
The TVCC Rodeo Team is next scheduled to to compete at Wharton College April 22-23.
