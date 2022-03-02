The second-seeded Lady Cards are scheduled to begin their quest for a third straight Region XIV Tournament championship tonight at 6 p.m. against Bossier Parish at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The Lady Cards, who shared the conference title with Blinn, carry a 23-5 record into the game. Bossier Parish, the No. 7 seed, is 15-13.
The Lady Cards have won four straight going into the game and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Bossier Parish has won two in a row and is 5-5 in its previous 10 outings.
In conference action, the Lady Cards swept Bossier Parish, winning 78-58 and 91-65.
The TVCC-Bossier Parish winner advances to the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday to take on the Tyler-Angelina winner.
Here is the link to watch tonight’s game: https://livestream.com/jacksonvillecollege/bbtournament
