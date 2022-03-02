The 11th-ranked Lady Cards closed the regular season with wins against Blinn at home Friday and on the road Saturday against Coastal Bend, earning them a share of the Region XIV Conference championship. They have now won/shared 29 conference tiles in the last 31 seasons.
The Lady Cards (23-5) outlasted No. 17 Blinn for a 79-71 win and took care of Coastal Bend in 91-78 fashion.
Abby Cater led the Lady Cards against Blinn with 20 points. Kaila Kelley had 18 and Mimi McCollister 17. Briana Peguero finished with 12.
Cater also led the scoring against Coastal Bend with 23 points. Jasmine Worth had 17, Alexis Brown 14, McCollister 13 and Niyah Page 10.
The Lady Cards and Blinn split the conference title with 14-4 records.
By virtue of a coin toss, the Lady Cards are the No. 2 seed in the Region XIV Tournament March 1-5 in Jacksonville. They are scheduled to play No. 7-seeded Bossier Parish at 6 p.m. Wednesday. With a win, they would advance to the semifinals to play the Tyler-Angelina winner at 3 p.m. Friday.
