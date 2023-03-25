TVCC Instructor Deanna Frye and members of Trinity Valley Community College along with city members attended an unveiling for her 12th commissioned artwork at Reagan Park in Palestine. The ribbon cutting and unveiling was held Tuesday.
As Trinity Valley Community College Art Instructor Deanna Frye looks at a blank wall, paint brush in hand, her ideas begin to shape her newest commissioned artwork. In roughly four weeks, her latest project added life to an otherwise drab, empty space in downtown Palestine, Texas.
On the days when Frye is not teaching in Athens or Palestine, you can find her outside painting. She just finalized her 12th commissioned piece for the Don’t Mess With Texas campaign. She also has projects in Jacksonville, Crockett and Cedar Park.
The City of Palestine launched the Mural Program in 2021 in order to brighten up public spaces throughout the city. So far, Frye has completed three pieces for this program.
Many factors are considered when selecting a mural location and artist including the size of the space, requirements of the property owner and finally asking for design submissions from artists. After that, the Tourism Advisory Board grants permission to work on the space.
“We are so honored to have Deanna design and facilitate the creation of the Stained-Glass mural,” Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the City of Palestine said, referring to the project at the Palestine Herald Press.
Raum said with Frye’s experience and talent, they knew the project would be well designed and planned from start to finish. This was the first design awarded in October of 2021 to Frye as a member of this program.
“We had over 80 volunteers come out to help paint and make their mark on the community with this project,” Raum said.
Frye said she designed the work, painted the outlines, coordinated the colors and the paint day. She then finalized the project when it was completed. This has been the only one she has done this way.
Today, the mural is used as the backdrop for senior pictures, prom photos and so much more.
She said the one at the Historic was her third for the program, which is an events center in downtown Palestine.
The project took her about four-to-six weeks due to weather and discussing what elements of Palestine they wanted on the building.
She said they went with the areas of Palestine that everyone knows.
“Everyone comes to Palestine to get pie from Oxbow and things like that,” Frye said. “When you are commissioned to do an art piece, you have to meet some requirements of the patron. That takes quite a bit of time, and this was during the winter months.”
Frye said her mural work makes her a better artist and instructor because she can bring her experience into the classroom. Knowing she has practical, real-life experience that they can see, encourages students to reach out to her on projects of their own.
“Ironically, I just had a current student contact me the other day about how to get started painting murals! He likes art and was interested in using aerosol for large scale work. The most important piece of advice I can give is to practice, practice, practice,” she said. “Artists don't get good overnight; it takes many years of trial and error. I'm still learning myself!”
Frye knows when she gets commissioned for a job, it makes her feel trusted knowing business owners want to use her to do their work. She said former students stay in contact with her for advice and questions regarding her work.
TVCC Fine Arts Division Chair Kristin Huggins said having Frye at the college is definitely a benefit to the students.
“In fine arts, professors must walk a fine line between teacher and artist (i.e., creators, makers, movers). We constantly balance the need for the theoretical with real-life application,” Huggins said. “Deanna is a perfect example of a consummate artist-teacher, in that she lives the lessons she teaches to her students. They are able to see the long-term outcomes of the efforts they put in during their time at Trinity Valley through her artistic endeavors. At TVCC, art students will receive the same quality of artistic instruction as they would at four-year art programs. We are so incredibly proud of Deanna and her success as an artist-teacher at TVCC!”
One of her ultimate goals is to work with the college to do more pieces around the campus. She would like to do a postcard style piece here.
“I could totally see something like that at Trinity Valley Community College.”
The feeling of completion is what drives Frye to power through any obstacles (like weather) on a new piece.
“Knowing I transformed a dull wall into something that grabs the viewers’ attention and makes them think, is very fulfilling,” she said. “I love public works because it reaches a much larger audience. My studio work is different. It's smaller and more private. When someone purchases a studio piece it's for their personal viewing and enjoyment. A mural is for everyone!”
