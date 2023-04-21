Retiring TVCC president Dr. Jerry King was presented a plaque of appreciation for his 45 years of service and support of Cardinal athletics Thursday night at the athletic banquet. Making the presentation was Eddie Kite, athletic director. King received a standing ovation.
TVCC honors outgoing president
- Courtesy photo
