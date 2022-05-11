The Trinity Valley Community College Art Department held its first High School Digital Art Competition in conjunction with the TVCC Student Art Show on the Athens campus this past week.
TVCC Studio Instructor September Kirk said this was established to encourage students to pursue further studies beyond high school and familiarize them with their local college campus.
Cheyanna Sauve from Mabank, Veronica Gutierrez and Brenna Lewis from Wortham won $500 scholarships to be applied toward tuition and fees in a studio course.
“These were exceptional works from each of these young artists,” Kirk said. “It is hoped that this competition will continue to bring students to the TVCC campus and will be held each spring. Please have any interested high school art teacher contact me at September.kirk@tvcc.edu.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.