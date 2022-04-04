It is time to begin nominations for the 2022-2023 Trinity Valley Community College Hall of Distinguished Alumni. Nominations close June 1.
The purpose of the TVCC Hall of Distinguished Alumni is to recognize and honor those former students who have achieved significant accomplishments in their lives following their time at HCJC/TVCC.
These accomplishments are a culmination of the following areas: distinguished in his or her profession, demonstrates outstanding support to their community, continuous support to TVCC and shows a high level of integrity and a commitment to ethical practices.
To nominate someone, head to the following website: https://tvcc.jotform.com/tvcc_alumni/2022HODA_nomination_form.
