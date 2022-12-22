Trinity Valley Community College’s Friends of the Cardinals organization is back after the COVID pandemic put it on hold and they are ready to match students who are interested in participating with a host family that can help the students with the transition of coming to college. Being away from family can be tough, so FOC provides students with local moral support and fans at their sport.
On the interest form, you can indicate your top three choices of sports to be paired with including football, volleyball, cheer, softball, Cardettes, men’s or women’s basketball, men’s or women’s soccer, rodeo, e-sports, and others.
There is also an option on the interest form that allows personality traits to be documented so that the pairing of host family and student is more cohesive.
Some ideas of what to expect as a participant in FOC is to have regular communication with positive support for your student, attendance at some games or events, and occasional meals out or in your home but no more than twice a month.
Kandi Jones, Scholarship Coordinator and Development Officer, is the new coordinator for the FOC organization. Jones is not new to TVCC though, as she has worked in the Foundation Office for the last five years.
She says, “I know that this program will be as successful as it has been in the past and very beneficial to both the students and the community members.”
If you would like to participate in this host family program that supports the students of Trinity Valley, contact Jones at Kandi.Jones@TVCC.edu , 903-675-6395, or visit her in the TVCC Administration building in the Office of Institutional Advancement.
