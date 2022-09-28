With Rainbow 6, Valorant and Rocket League qualifying for the Invitational, they will be competing with the best of the best in their own season.
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Overwatch 2 will compete in the Open Season with the rest of the field.
Both tiers will play for a championship and for a chance to hoist the NJCAA trophy at the end. The only difference between both fields is that the Invitational will have an opportunity to compete against universities if they perform well enough to finish in the top three.
Both seasons are scheduled to begin Oct. 3. Schedules are to be released Oct. 2.
Congratulations to Coach James Jones and the Cardinal Esports team!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.