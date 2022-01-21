Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King told the Athens Kiwanis Club Tuesday the school has been aiming high and hitting a lot of targets.
One success he said he's most pleased about is being named one of the top community colleges in the country by the Aspen Institute.
"Only seven of the 50 community colleges in Texas received the honor," King said. "We haven't marketed as much as I want to, but it needs to get out there, because its special."
The Aspen Institute considers how well the college did in four areas: learning; certificate and degree completion; employment and earnings and how well minority and low income students perform. To be selected for the award, a school has to rank in the top 10%.
This is TVCC's third time to earn the designation.
Lately, King said, TVCC has gained national attention by the Cheerleaders performance on the Netflix series "Cheer," which followed Navarro College to a narrow win over the Cardinals for the national title two years ago. The new season shows TVCC turning the tables.
"I really recommend that you go to season two and go to episodes seven through nine," King said.
Those follow the showdown between the two teams at the national championships in Florida.
"We're all over the country now in terms of marketing and in terms of positive representation," he said.
Any report on Trinity Valley for the past two years has to tell how the faculty and students rose up to the COVID-19 challenge. King said the school was headed for a record attendance of nearly 7,000 students, spread across the five counties it serves, when the pandemic hit. Despite fewer students, TVCC had its largest graduating class ever in the spring of 2021, with 712 graduates.
One contributor to the large class was many students who may have taken a few courses at the college then gone on to a four-year school, stayed to get their associate degrees.
A major recent addition for TVCC was the purchase of the old hospital in Terrell a couple of years ago.
TVCC athletes continue to place among the nation's best in their sports and academically.
Last year, 26 TVCC athletes were named to the All-Academic National Junior College Athletic Association team and the Lady Cardinal Volleyball team was honored for its academic performance by the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association.
