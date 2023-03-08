The Trinity Valley Community College Board of Directors confirmed Dr. Jason Morrison as TVCC’s new President at their meeting on Monday evening.
The search for TVCC’s next president began last August after current president Dr. Jerry King announced his retirement, which will take place Wednesday, May 31.
Morrison, currently Chancellor of Southern Arkansas University Tech was chosen from a field of 136 applicants in a national search. Morrison has held his position at SAU Tech since 2017.
He is active in his community, serving on several economic development and chamber of commerce boards.
Formerly, he served as the Vice President for Academic Affairs at Carl Albert State College and as Dean for Academic Education at Central Community College.
He holds degrees from Henderson State University, Arkansas State University and earned his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership at Arkansas State University.
He is married to Stephanie who teaches criminal justice classes as an adjunct instructor, is the SAU Tech cheer coach, and maintains a respiratory therapist license and they have one daughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.