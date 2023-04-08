Navarro College held off Trinity Valley at the 2023 NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida to win the Large Coed Junior College Division.
Navarro scored 98.6 in a near-perfect finals presentation on Friday. TVCC scored 97.57, well ahead of third place Iowa Central, who scored 87.25.
The Bulldogs led the Cards after Thursday's preliminary round.
Trinity Valley won the Small Coed Advanced Junior College Division for the second straight year.
TVCC scored 97.108 to take the 14th national title in program history.
The 2023 event marks the 27th straight year the Cheer Nationals have been conducted in Daytona Beach. About 400 teams made the trip this year as attendance swelled and hotel rooms filled for the annual April competition.
