TVCC Cheer quest for title begins Thursday

It is a big week for Cardinal Cheer.
The two-team squad departs via air Tuesday for Daytona Beach, Fla., where the NCA Championships will unfold Thursday and Friday. Cardinal Cheer, which will compete in the Junior College Advanced Large Coed and Junior College Advanced Small Coed divisions, will be looking to bring home national titles 14 and 15.
Competing in the Junior College Advanced Small Coed Division last year for the first time, Cardinal Cheer claimed the program’s 13th national title.
The Junior College Advanced Large Coed Division team finished second.
Here are the scheduled performances for the preliminary round Thursday:
Advanced Large Coed – 8:20 a.m.
Advanced Small Coed – 4:32 p.m.
A watch party is scheduled for both in the cafeteria conference room. The public is invited.
Schools competing with Cardinal Cheer in the Advanced Large Coed Division are Iowa Western and Navarro. Joining Cardinal Cheer in the Advanced Small Coed Division are Fort Scott, Blinn, Hutchinson and Dodge City.
The finals are scheduled Friday.
Cardinal Cheer has won national titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
For more information on the competition, go to https://www.varsity.com/nca/school/competitions/college-nationals/.
