Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.