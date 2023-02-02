The talented Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes will be hosting their Kiddie Camp and Performance from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 on the Athens campus.
For $35 cash only, girls aged 4 to 11 are invited to join the Cardettes to learn routines and then perform at halftime at the Men’s Basketball Game that afternoon.
The Kiddie Clinic will be held in the Student Union Ballroom with the performance in the Cardinal Gym.
The TVCC Cardettes Dance Workshop for girls 12 and older will be held from 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in the Student Union Ballroom for $30 cash. Participants will learn jazz, pom, and hip-hop combos and are encouraged to watch the Cardettes perform at the 2 p.m. game that day.
For more information and registration for either event, visit www.facebook.com/tvcccardettes.
