Pam Taylor's Cross Roads Junior High eighth grade College and Career class participated in a campus tour of Trinity Valley Community College conducted by Courtney Skiles, Recruiter at TVCC. Students were presented information regarding college preparation, application for admissions, financial aid, scholarships, and course selections. The students toured the campus and learned the expectations for every day college life. They would like to thank Mrs. Skiles for planning such an excellent tour for the students.
TVCC campus visit
- Courtesy photo
Funeral services for Curtis Corley, 70 of Athens have been scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Friday at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro.
