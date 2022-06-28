Dr. Charlie Risinger, District 6, Jerry Stone, District 7, and Dr. Terry Eason, District 9, were sworn in as Board of Trustee members by Judge Milton Adams at the board meeting June 27.
TVCC Board of Trustees swears in members
- From Staff Reports
