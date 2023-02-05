Cheyenne Delong from Whitney won first place in the Junior Bull Calves division at the Fort Worth Stock Show Saturday.
This show was the first of two for the spring semester. The team is scheduled to travel to the Houston Livestock Show Feb. 28.
“We found the competition to be extremely strong as usual for Fort Worth. The TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team did a very good job bringing home several awards,” Marc Robinson said.
Dave Allan from Nocona, Texas was the judge for the contest.
“We appreciate the assistance from several parents of team members on Show day,” Robinson said.
Gladewater’s Bailey Smith was the Intermediate Reserve Champion and finished second in Summer Yearling Bulls.
TVCC awards received this year include:
TVCC MS DONNA 2220 P
Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls, Texas
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 6th place in class.
TVCC MS ANGELICA 2208
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto, Texas
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 7th place in class.
TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P
Shown by Bailey Smith, Gladewater, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Females
Award: 4th place in class.
TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Troup, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Females
Award: 3rd place in class.
TVCC LEON 2225 P
Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas
Class: Early Spring Bull Calves
Award: 4th place in class.
TVCC IMPRESSIVE LINE 2205 P
Shown by Cheyenne Delong, Whitney, Texas
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Awards: 1st place in class, Junior Calf Division Champion.
TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P
Shown by Bailey Smith, Gladewater, Texas
Class: Summer Yearling Bulls
Award: 2nd place in class, Intermediate Reserve Champion.
