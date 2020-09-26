The Trinity Valley Community College Beef Cattle Show Team came home with new hardware last week after winning big at the Four States Fair in Texarkana, Arkansas.
TVCC competed in the Open Charolais Cattle Division, and brought home six first-place ribbons, two grand champion banners, and one reserve grand champion banner. These accolades marked the first and second grand champion titles for the TVCC program.
“I was extremely pleased with not only our results in the Charolais show, but equally pleasing to see is the abilities, hard work, and excellent character demonstrated by each TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team member,” said Agriculture and Ranch Management Instructor Marc Robinson.
PCC Miss Caprock, shown by Kara LeBeouf of DeRidder, Louisiana, earned Grand Champion Female, as well as first place in the Late Summer Yearling Heifers class.
BHSC TVCC Mamie’s Boy, shown by Michael Sanchez of Rusk, earned Grand Champion Bull, as well as first place in the Spring Yearling Bulls class.
TVCC Sanchez, shown by Pierson Garner of Martin’s Mill, earned Reserve Grand Champion Bull, as well as first place in the Junior Bull Calves class.
“These students put in a tremendous amount of work managing the show cattle and preparing for these shows, and this huge win is a testament to their dedication and hard work,” said Associate Vice President for Workforce Education Kelley Townsend.
Jeremy Leister, herd manager of the Oklahoma State University Beef Cattle Center, judged the contest.
The TVCC Agriculture and Ranch Management program operates primarily at the 254-acre ranch in Henderson County.
Awards received include:
PCC Miss Caprock 967G
Shown by Kara LeBeouf of DeRidder, Louisiana
Class: Late Summer Yearling Heifers
Award: First place in class and Grand Champion Female
BHSC TVCC Mamies Boy 11G
Bull donated to TVCC by Big House Show Cattle of Iola
Shown by Michael Sanchez of Rusk
Class: Spring Yearling Bulls
Award: First place in class and Grand Champion Bull
TVCC Sanchez 2009 P
Shown by Pierson Garner of Martin’s Mill
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Award: First place in class and Reserve Grand Champion Bull
TVCC Ms. Trinity 2017
Shown by Breanna Darby of Pearland
Class: Spring Heifer Calves
Award: First place in class
TVCC Ms. Legend 1905 P
Shown by Jaymie Duke of Eustace
Class: Junior Yearling Females
Award: First place in class
DCC Smart Revolution 1903
Show by Rusty Condry of Cameron
Class: Junior Yearling Bulls
Award: First place in class
TVCC Ms. Athens 2013 P
Shown by Quinten Cherry of Webster
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: First place in class
TVCC Ms. Madison 1912
Shown by Michael Sanchez of Rusk
Class: Junior Yearling Females
Award: First place in class
