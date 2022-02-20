2-17-22 TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team.jpg

Courtesy photo

The TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team made headlines at the Dixie National Livestock Show in Jackson, Mississippi. Joel Bunting of Canton produced the Reserve Grand Champion Bull in the Two-Year-Old class, first-place in class and Senior Division Champion.

“Four members of the TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team were involved in the Open Charolais Cattle division of the show on Feb. 14 and they did a fantastic job,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag and Ranch Management Instructor.

Joel Bunting of Canton produced the Reserve Grand Champion Bull in the Two-Year-Old class, first-place in class and Senior Division Champion. He was given the Group of Five Head Cattle first-place in class award.

Trailbe Goff of Whitehouse had a first-place finish in the Late Spring Bull Calves and Presley Griffith of Alto finished fourth in the Junior Bull Calves division.

Robinson said the show was judged by Brandon Cutrer of Wharton.

Awards received include:

TVCC MS MEAGAN 2118 P

Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

TVCC MS LIBERTY 2117 P

Shown by Joel Bunting, Canton

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P

Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P

Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P

Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse

Class: Late Spring Bull Calves

Award: 1st place in class

TVCC REVOLVE 2103 P

Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls

Class: Junior Bull Calves

TVCC WHITE HAWK 2102

Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Award: 4th place in class

BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G

Shown by Joel Bunting, Canton

Class: Two-year-old Bulls

Award: 1st place in class, Senior Division Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Group of Five Head

1st Place

