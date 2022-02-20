The TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team made headlines at the Dixie National Livestock Show in Jackson, Mississippi.
“Four members of the TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team were involved in the Open Charolais Cattle division of the show on Feb. 14 and they did a fantastic job,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag and Ranch Management Instructor.
Joel Bunting of Canton produced the Reserve Grand Champion Bull in the Two-Year-Old class, first-place in class and Senior Division Champion. He was given the Group of Five Head Cattle first-place in class award.
Trailbe Goff of Whitehouse had a first-place finish in the Late Spring Bull Calves and Presley Griffith of Alto finished fourth in the Junior Bull Calves division.
Robinson said the show was judged by Brandon Cutrer of Wharton.
Awards received include:
TVCC MS MEAGAN 2118 P
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto
Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves
TVCC MS LIBERTY 2117 P
Shown by Joel Bunting, Canton
Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves
TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P
Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Whitehouse
Class: Late Spring Bull Calves
Award: 1st place in class
TVCC REVOLVE 2103 P
Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls
Class: Junior Bull Calves
TVCC WHITE HAWK 2102
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Award: 4th place in class
BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G
Shown by Joel Bunting, Canton
Class: Two-year-old Bulls
Award: 1st place in class, Senior Division Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Group of Five Head
1st Place
