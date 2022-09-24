Trinity Valley Community College participated in the 2022 Four States Fair Livestock Show in Texarkana, AR. Seven members of the TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team were involved in the Open Charolais Cattle division of the show Sept. 12.
The show was judged by Jim Dismukes of Checotah, Oklahoma. He is a Charolais and Angus breeder who markets about 250 bulls per year.
The team did extremely well taking several first place awards, including the Grand Champion Bull award and the Reserve Grand Champion Bull award.
“This was our first cattle show of the season with several new show team members and newly weaned heifers and bulls, which makes me even more proud of our show team’s accomplishments at the Four States Fair Livestock Show,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag and Ranch Management Instructor and Team Sponsor. “These students work very well together and have much talent.”
Awards received this year include:
TVCC MS DONNA 2220 P
Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont, Texas
Class: Spring Heifer Calves
Award: Fourth place in class
TVCC MS ANGELICA 2208
Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls, Texas
Class: Spring Heifer Calves
Award: Thir place in class
TVCC MS LILY 2163 P
Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: Second place in class
TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P
Shown by Cheyenne Delong, Whitney, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Females
Award: Second place in class
TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Females
Award: First place in class
TVCC LEON 2225 P
Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas
Class: Spring Bull Calves
Award: First place in class and Reserve Grand Champion Bull
TVCC IMPRESSIVE LINE 2205 P
Shown by Bailey Smith,
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Awards: First place in class and Grand Champion Bull
TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P
Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls, Texas
Class: Summer Yearling Bulls
Award: First place in class
TVCC REVOLVE 2103 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Troup, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Bulls
Award: First place in class
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.