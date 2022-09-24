9-22-22 TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team.jpg

Trinity Valley Community College participated in the 2022 Four States Fair Livestock Show in Texarkana, AR. Seven members of the TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team were involved in the Open Charolais Cattle division of the show Sept. 12.

The show was judged by Jim Dismukes of Checotah, Oklahoma. He is a Charolais and Angus breeder who markets about 250 bulls per year.

The team did extremely well taking several first place awards, including the Grand Champion Bull award and the Reserve Grand Champion Bull award.

“This was our first cattle show of the season with several new show team members and newly weaned heifers and bulls, which makes me even more proud of our show team’s accomplishments at the Four States Fair Livestock Show,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag and Ranch Management Instructor and Team Sponsor. “These students work very well together and have much talent.”

Awards received this year include:

TVCC MS DONNA 2220 P

Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont, Texas

Class: Spring Heifer Calves

Award: Fourth place in class

TVCC MS ANGELICA 2208

Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls, Texas

Class: Spring Heifer Calves

Award: Thir place in class

TVCC MS LILY 2163 P

Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

Award: Second place in class

TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P

Shown by Cheyenne Delong, Whitney, Texas

Class: Junior Yearling Females

Award: Second place in class

TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P

Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto, Texas

Class: Junior Yearling Females

Award: First place in class

TVCC LEON 2225 P

Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas

Class: Spring Bull Calves

Award: First place in class and Reserve Grand Champion Bull

TVCC IMPRESSIVE LINE 2205 P

Shown by Bailey Smith,

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Awards: First place in class and Grand Champion Bull

TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P

Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls, Texas

Class: Summer Yearling Bulls

Award: First place in class

TVCC REVOLVE 2103 P

Shown by Trailbe Goff, Troup, Texas

Class: Junior Yearling Bulls

Award: First place in class

