From Staff Reports
On Tuesday, Aug. 14, staff, faculty and administration met in the Student Union Building Ballroom on the Athens Campus for the Fall 2023 Convocation to learn recent updates and upcoming plans for The Valley.
Vice President of Instruction Dr. Kristin Spizzirri awarded three staff and faculty members with certificates of excellence. Biology professor Dr. Brian Baumgartner was awarded the Ray Williams Teaching Excellence Award and a $500 check. Caroline Whitaker, a member of the Registrar’s Office, was awarded the Staff Excellence Award. LMS Administrator Jessie Melendez was awarded the TVCC Impact Award.
