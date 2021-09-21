Trinity Valley Community College Foundation Director Emily Heglund named the 2021 City of Athens/TVCC Partnership Scholarships at Monday’s City Council meeting. For the fifth consecutive year, students from the city were awarded scholarships to Trinity Valley Community College. The scholarships awarded this were are worth $1,000 per semester for one academic year.
"TVCC is so important to this community and the fact that we have a working relationship with these students is a wonderful thing," Mayor Toni Clay said.
Recipients are Logan Warnock, Vanessa Valazquez, Alexis Robles, Aaron Prox, Mercedes Muirhead, Alexia Mejia-Oceguera, Mikiyah McCollister, Guadalupe Akala, Allyson Arabie and Caleb Hodges.
"We awarded about 165 scholarships total, to students within our service area, worth over $100,000," Heglund said.
The partnership scholarships originated in 2016 when the city and college entered an agreement that transrerred Central Park and the former National Guard Armory which served as the city’s Development Services Center and Emergency Operations Center to TVCC. The college opened the TVCC fitness center on the property.
As a part of the purchase agreement, TVCC agreed to provide 50 need-based scholarships for Athens residents. The City leased back the front portion of the building containing offices and used it for various meetings.
Heglund said the deadline to enter for scholarships next year is June 1.
"Look out for those deadlines online," Heglund said.
Instructions on how to enter are also on the college website.
