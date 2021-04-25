Trinity Valley Community College Ag Club members claimed numerous awards in leadership contests at this year’s Texas Junior College Agriculture Association Convention held at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.
“During the convention trip, TVCC Ag Club members were taken on a tour of Palo Duro Canyon State Park, where they went on a mile and-a-half hike over a peak and into the canyon’s valley,” said Marc Robinson, TVCC Ag Club advisor. “We visited the museum there and observed much wildlife. We also toured the extremely nice and newly completed agriculture complex at WTAMU.
“I very much enjoyed taking this group of energetic ag and ranch management students to the TJCAA Convention this year.”
The awards received by the TVCC Ag club were:
• Outstanding Chapter Award- 2nd place
• Sweepstakes Award- 2nd place
• Public Relations- 2nd place, Maddie Eskue, Courtni Skiles, Bree Darby
• Scrapbook contest- 2nd place, Maddie Eskue and Courtni Skiles
• Agronomy quiz- Breanna Darby, 3rd place; Rusty Condry, 4th place
• Horticulture quiz- Chloe Dixon, 4th place
• Entomology quiz- Breanna Darby, 2nd place, Rusty Condry, 4th place
• Ag Economics quiz- Maddie Eskue, 2nd place; Sabrina Attaway, 3rd place
• Ag mechanics quiz- Quinton cherry, 1st place; Chloe Dixon, 3rd place
• Wildlife quiz- Quinton Cherry, 3rd place; Maddie Eskue, 4th place
• Job Interview- Maddie Eskue, 4th place
• Outstanding Student and recipient of one of two Agricultural Consortium of Texas Scholarships- Maddie Eskue, 2nd place
Representing the TVCC Ag Club as TJCAA State Officers: Vice President- Maddie Eskue, Secretary- Breanna Darby
“I thoroughly enjoyed getting the opportunity to compete and represent Trinity Valley at the 2021 Texas Junior College Agriculture Association convention,” Eskue said. “This convention was a great way to end my sophomore year at TVCC and I am forever grateful for my team and advisors who have pushed me to get outside of my comfort zone and compete in speaking events.
“Good luck to the upcoming group next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.