The Trinity Valley Community College Ag Club had award winners in nine events as it finished strong at the 2023 Texas Junior College Agriculture Association Convention.
Ten members competed in public speaking, agricultural quizzes, and the scrapbook contest.
Winners included:
Public Speaking – Third place Carolyne Savage.
Ag Mechanics - Third Place Dalton Beasley.
Ag Economics - First place Carolyne Savage and third place Azja Harmon.
Scrap Book Contest - First place Alexa Wilcoxson & Deana Evans.
Agronomy - First place Dalton Beasley and fourth place Deana Evans.
Wildlife - Fourth Place Dalton Beasley.
Equine Science – First place Deana Evans.
Entomology - Third place Deana Evans.
Chapter Sweepstakes Award - Third place TVCC.
Ag Club President and sophomore Alexa Wilcoxson, who is also the state secretary for the organization says, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to compete in this year’s TJCAA Convention. Thank you Blinn College for stepping in and hosting this event! Without their help this event wouldn’t have been possible.”
Wilcoxson continues, “As Ag Club President I am so proud of my teammate’s achievements! We showed great leadership, knowledge, and dedication! I am happy to end this semester with such great people that share the same passion for agriculture.”
