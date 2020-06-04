The show 'Varsity BBQ' premieres at 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 6, on the Cooking Channel, featuring scenes from the 2019 Texas High School Barbecue State Championship. Watch out for members of last year's Athens High School team 'Firebox Hornets,' who were competing in Burnett. Team members (from left) are Irais Hernandez, Jonathan Snowden, Cheyanne Parrott, Josephine Miles and Emma Rosenberg. Among 108 teams competing, Irais placed 8th for her beans, and Emma placed 20th for dessert.