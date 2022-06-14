It has been 120 years since A.B. Graham started a youth program with a club entitled “The Tomato Club” or the “Corn Growing Club,” which has now become the nation’s largest youth development organization, known as 4-H.
Calista and Cassity Turner, both 16 years old, enlightened The Rotary Club of Athens to the history of the 4-H clubs, the programs offered, and how the organization has enriched their lives. Both Turner girls were introduced to 4-H when they were 5 years old, joining Clover Kids when their mom Christy Turner took over the club.
The 4-H emblem stands for head, heart, hands, and health and these girls exemplify the 4-H pledge to use these things for their club, their community, their country, and the world.
4-H offers in-school enrichment programs, out-of-school programs, clubs, and camps to involve children and youth in rural, urban, and suburban communities in programs that include food security, climate change, robotics, animal sciences, agricultural, computer science, and more.
In Henderson County, there are 14 clubs with opportunities to join specific activity focused clubs or general interest clubs where one could be involved in multiple projects. Texas has one of the largest number of 4-H participants with 550,000 involved each year and with 250 4-H members in Henderson County.
Cassie credits 4-H with teaching them key things about life and getting them where they are today, which includes being recently elected to hold positions with the 2022-2023 4-H council in which Cassie will be the Treasurer and Callie will be their Reporter.
In the past nine years they have participated in over 8 programs including swine, public speaking, and food and nutrition. They have also competed in almost 20 competitions including arc welding, quiz bowls, food challenges, like the television show Chopped, and record books where Callie kept records for an entire year and was then judged on that work, which she said “was a lot of work, but very rewarding.”
Both girls began showing swine at age 9 and they really enjoy participating in their favorite show-the Henderson County Livestock Show. The swine project helps a student learn responsibility, how to raise and take care of an animal, prepare the animal for market, show the animal and “be prepared to get dirtier than the animal,” as Cassity pointed out.
Cassie would like to become a Veterinarian and Callie would like to obtain an Agricultural Business degree. Both plan to participate in the 4-H Veterinary Science Certificate Program so they can become a certified vet tech prior to going into college. They both appreciate the opportunity for learning, growth, and scholarships that 4-H provides.
For anyone interested in getting involved in the 4-H program, the best person to contact for more information is Angela Hemphill at 903-675-6130 or visit with the Turners at the TnT Ranch booth at the Athens, TX Farmers Market located on the TVCC campus on Saturdays.
