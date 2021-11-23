Hope Springs Water will host a Turkey Trot beginning at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Cain Center in Athens.
Packets can be picked up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 in the Groom & Sons parking lot at 219 S Palestine St. in Athens.
The cost is $45 for the 5K, $35 under 12, and $25 for the 1 mile fun walk.
Race Day Schedule includes 7:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. staggered start for the 5K, and fun walk at 8:05 a.m.
Hope Springs Water has provided hope to the developing world through clean water, improved sanitation, and public health and hygiene education since 2010. Hope Springs Water sees every one of the 844 million people who lack basic drinking water access and the 2.3 billion without proper sanitation as people deserving of a life lived in health and dignity.
The profits from this year's race will be used to drill wells in Africa and Central America.
"The average woman in rural Africa walks 6K every day to haul 40 pounds of water," Hope Springs stated. "We invite you to freely run 5K with us on their behalf.”
The events will follow local COVID-19 precautions.
