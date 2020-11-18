Athens Country Club will host the second annual Turkey Trot  at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Take a one mile stroll around the course for a good cause. All proceeds go to the Family Peace Project.

The entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Pay at the door with cash or check. Pets are welcome.

The idea originated last year as the club’s employees wanted to contribute to a local need.

“We have a member and the country club itself that will match the amount raised,” said Stacie Windham, controllers office manager of Athens Country Club.

